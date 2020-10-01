Nigeria will soon assume best mining country in Africa ― Perm Sec

Nigeria will soon assume the status of the best mining country in African., the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Edet Sunday Akpan, disclosed this in Abuja.

Mr Akpan, who said with the foundation on ground, Nigeria will soon assume the greatest industry in Africa, made this disclosure while handing over to his successor, Dr (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Akinlade, as the new Permanent Secretary of the ministry in Abuja.

According to him: ”I have been deployed to the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, but with the foundation on ground, my successor will do better.”

While appreciating the staff for their cooperation, Mr Akpan appealed to them to stretch hands of fellowship to the new permanent secretary so as to excel in her duties.

He thanked the staff, who he described as resourceful, saying, there was cordial relationship working as a team to achieve their goals.

In her remarks, the incoming Permanent Secretary, Dr Akinlade said the presidential mandate is clear and with the good foundation already laid by her predecessor, it would be easy to succeed.

“With the calibas of focused and experienced Directors in this ministry, we will build on the already success stories.” She promised.

