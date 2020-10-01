Ondo 2020: 10 political parties to adopt a consensus governorship candidate

Ahead of next Saturday governorship election in Ondo State, some ten registered political parties for the election are planning to adopt a consensus governorship candidate for the October 10 election.

This was made known by the Chairman of parties under the umbrella, Conference of Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Registered Political Parties (CIRPP) Hon. Olugbemi Ogunbameru, in a statement signed by him and his Secretary Comrade Israel O. Ayeni in Akure.

According to them, the step to adopt the best of the candidate necessary to produce a credible candidate ahead of the election.

The CIRPP said “the parties have agreed to work together and will announce a consensus candidate that we will work with to win the Ondo State governorship election.

“The political parties include Accord party, African Democratic Congress, ADC, All People’s Party (APP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), National Resistance Movement (NRM), and Labour Party (LP).

“Leaders of the party that have agreed to the agreement include Hon. Olugbemi Ogunbameru (SDP), Comrade Israel O. Ayeni (AAC), Ajibola Falaiye (Accord), Hon. Olaoluwa Adesanya (APP), Hon. Chief Mrs. Tokunbo Adetoro (ADC), Prince Niran Toyin (APGA), Elder Felix Funso. Oloro (APM), Pastor Olagookun Peter (NNPP), Hon. Funmilayo J. Ataunoko (NRM), and Hon. Amos Olu Agunloye (LP).”

Ogunbameru explained that the group was yet to adopt any of the candidates as been speculated but will soon come out with a position advising the people of the state to ignore such report.

According to him “The CIRPP will, however, make its position known as to who to support and work for within the next 72 hours.

“The sole objective of this body is to seek, propagate credibility and ensure good governance is exhibited in the Sunshine State for the betterment of our Democracy without political sentiment.

“This, in turn, shall enable all Citizens and residents of Ondo State have a full benefit of the dividend of democracy and its like.”

Ogunbameru maintained that “It is our priority to ensure that the people of Ondo State will be guided to vote for the right person.”

According to him “It is our joy that a compassionate person wins in the forthcoming election.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE