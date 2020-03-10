Nigeria to set up inter-ministerial task team on digital economy

NIGERIA is to set up an inter-ministerial task team comprising the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Communication and Digital Economy, Youths and Sports, Women Affairs and other relevant ministries to fully key into the emerging digital economy to maximize the abundant opportunities available to young people.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige made this known when he was joined by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare to receive a high level mission from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The two international partners are in Nigeria on partnership for the creation of decent jobs and entrepreneurship through the global framework for digital skills facilitation for youths in Africa.

Ngige said the inter-ministerial and agency synergy had become imperative in line with recommendations of the National Economic Advisory Council to the President, adding that time was gone when ministries and even parastatals within ministries work in silos, and leave a huge gap in achieving set goals in youth employment.

