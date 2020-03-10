ILO welcomes commitments to ratify convention on violence and harassment

THE International Labour Organization (ILO) has welcomed commitments made by Argentina, Finland, Spain and Uruguay to ratify the Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190)

The four countries have signalled their intention to seek approval from their respective legislative assemblies; the first since the Convention 190 and ILO Recommendation 206 were ratified at the International Labour Conference (ILC), in June 2019.

Argentina, Finland, Spain and Uruguay have all formally committed to ratify the ILO’s Convention that provides an international framework to end violence and harassment in the world of work.

Why youths smashed my vehicle ― Uzodinma

Spain announced its commitment at a meeting between ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder and the country’s Minister of Labour and Social Economy, Yolanda Diaz, on March 2.

Once approved, the ILO said the countries will need to deposit the instrument of ratification with the ILO headquarters in Geneva. These would be the first since government, union and employer representatives adopted Convention 190 and ILO Recommendation 206 at the International Labour Conference, in June 2019.

These international labour standards recognize the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment, including gender based violence and harassment.

The Convention will enter into force 12 months after two member States have ratified it. The Recommendation, which is not legally binding, provides guidance on how the Convention should be applied.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE