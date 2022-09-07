Nigeria showing indices of a failed state ― Baptist seminary

The Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomoso has expressed worry that there continue to emerge several indices pointing to the nation being a failed state.

The pointers, according to the president of the seminary, Professor Emiola Nihinlola, are evident in the current social, economic and political situation in Nigeria where everyday life is characterized by insecurity, kidnapping, banditry, corruption, inflation and poverty.

Addressing journalists in Ogbomoso, ahead of the 2022 Annual Ministers Conference to hold from September 12th to 15th, Nihinlola said the failed state situation is further shown in the crisis rocking the education sector with the industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) spanning over six months.

Also worrisome, he said, is the fact that Nigerians, in their hundreds, are migrating to the United States of America, the United Kingdom and other countries.

Further pathetic, Nihinlola said, is that the nation is preparing for the 2023 general election amid political uncertainties, a lack of internal democracy within parties, and politicization of religions.

The seminary president also bemoaned gruelling hardship and social vices which have made life difficult and unbearable for Nigerians.

Nihinlola fingered leadership deceit, incompetence, failure and lack of fear of God among citizens, and moral and spiritual decay as reasons for the present situation of the nation.

Also identifying sin as the root cause of the nation’s problems, Nihinlola said spiritual awakening is critical for the transformation and development of all spheres of Nigerian life whether secular or religious, education, politics, corporate governance, science and technology.

For the nation to experience peace, sanity and progress, Nihinlola said it is imperative for all Nigerians to embrace truth, righteousness and justice.

More than ever, he said Nigerians must lead an exemplary, God-fearing lifestyle needed to transform people and develop society.

He noted that the conference with the theme: “Crying for Spiritual Awakening,” will be attended by the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr Israel Adelani Akanji; Chairman, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr Yusuf Gwada; other ministers including Brother Gbile Akanni of Peace House, Gboko; Chairman, Ogbomoso Baptist Conference, Reverend Segun Babalola; and Reverend Segun Omotosho.

