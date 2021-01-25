Nigeria needs restructuring for social justice ― Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, insisted that Nigeria must be restructured to guarantee social justice if the current problems besetting it are to become a thing of the past.

In a statement titled “Nigeria Needs The Peace Serum of Restructuring,” which he issued in Abuja, Atiku inferred that the current ethnic and religious clashes bedevilling Nigeria are symptoms of the lack of social justice.

“Nigeria needs to be restructured. Just look at Nigeria today. This truth is staring us in our collective faces.

“The current ethnic and religious clashes bedevilling Nigeria are symptoms of the disease. They themselves are not the illness. We must address the root causes of the various symptoms of insecurity Nigeria now faces,” he stated.

The presidential candidate of the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election averred that Nigeria needs peace, unity and prosperity, saying: “But all three of these virtues are dependent on Nigeria having social justice. Without justice, there cannot be cohesiveness in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation as Nigeria.

“Nigeria has foundational issues, which we have to resolve. Until we resolve those issues, our nation may not fulfil its potentials of being the beacon of light for the Black Race, even if we have the most righteous people at the helm.”

While noting that doing the same thing all over and expecting a different result is insanity, Atiku argued that until the foundational fault lines in the country are addressed, “whatever progress one man makes, can be undone by his predecessor, often in a matter of months.”

He said even though Nigeria is not a failed state, it stands the risk of becoming one of its foundational challenges are not resolved.

The former vice-president added: “Nigeria needs to restructure to avoid the various failed state prophecies, first advanced by an American think-tank against Nigeria in 2006. Most recently regurgitated by the Financial Times of London, about a month ago. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.

“What is a failed state? A failed state is a political sovereign geographic territory whose government has deteriorated to a level where it cannot fulfil a sovereign government’s basic responsibilities, such as the security of life and property, and upholding law and order.

“Nigeria is not a failed state. However, we are at risk of becoming a failed state, if we do not resolve our foundational challenges that make it rather difficult for the central government to discharge her responsibilities effectively.

“We should have done this long ago. I can only point to the Chinese proverb that says ‘The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.’

“We ought to understand that the collapse of Nigeria into a unitary system was an ad hoc temporary solution to a challenge that emerged after the January 15, 1966 coup decapitated the central and most regional governments. It was not meant to be a long-term solution.

“Lessons have been learnt since that time, and nobody would be foolhardy enough to repeat such unfortunate actions that took Nigeria through such difficult periods. Moreover, our institutions are now much stronger than they were during our infancy.

“In proof of this assertion, I cite the recent multi-partisan rejection by the National Assembly of a certain nominee of the president. We did not have a strong parliament to act as a check on the Executive in 1966. We had the institution, but we did not have the strength in the institution. Now we do.”

Atiku stressed that it is time to trust the constituent units of the federation with power devolution or else there will be no progress.

He argued: “Nigeria is now of age. It is now time to trust the component units of this federation with devolution of powers from the central government to handle issues such as policing, in tandem with the Federal Government.

“Because let us face it, if we keep on doing what we have been doing, we will keep on getting what we have been getting. Or worse, we will experience the law of returns.

“This is because the second law of thermodynamics is clear. The total entropy of a system either increases or remains constant; it never decreases.

“In simple terms, what this means is that, unless we halt the entropy, things will not improve.”

On specific benefits of restructuring, the former PDP flagbearer pointed out: “It is time to feel our nation’s pulse and steer the ship of state away from a failed state destination. Restructuring is the lighthouse that will guide the Nigerian state’s ship back to the safety of land.

“And it is not just for the big line items. Even in the little things, we must restructure, for the good of our people.

“Take a sector, like agriculture. Today, Nigeria is dependent on food imports for much of her food needs, primarily or even entirely because agriculture is controlled from Abuja. And that idea is preposterous.

“The states are better equipped, by reason of proximity, to handle agriculture. Yet, how many states have a ministry and an agriculture commissioner?

“And now, the disconnect between Abuja and the states leads to a situation where one of the most fertile and stable nations on Earth has to import food.”

He observed that while well-delineated grazing routes existed in the pre-colonial times and the First Republic, which avoided farmers/herders conflicts, they are no more because different tiers of government did not work together.

Citing the successful cases of Brazil and Argentina, he opined: “If Brazil and Argentina can do it, we can do it too. We have to put in the political and intellectual effort.

“You see, the concentration of power at the centre affects every sector.

“We cannot have the mentality that it is better to reign in hell than serve in heaven. No one can reign in hell. The heat is too great. The victories are too little. It is a lose-lose situation. We are all the better if we come up with a win-win situation. And the only way we all win is if we restructure, while we still have a foundation to stand on.

“We must always remember that we are all brothers and sisters born from the womb of one mother Nigeria and that when brothers fight to the death, it is their neighbours that inherit their father’s property.

“We must stop fighting each other as Nigerians, and we must start fighting for Nigeria. Arise, o compatriots, Nigeria’s call obey. Nigeria is calling for restructuring. And I urge all Nigerians to obey our mother’s voice.”

