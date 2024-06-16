The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has declared that the nation’s civil service has reached a critical stage in the reform process, with improved capability to deliver quality service to the citizenry.

In a statement by the Director of Information, Mohammed Ahmed, Yemi-Esan said the government has taken a bold step to realign the Civil Service reforms in tune with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She added that the nation’s transformative processes in the civil service have made the sector worthy of emulation among other nations of the world.

Yemi-Esan, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, spoke during a Special Juma’ah Prayer held at the National Mosque, Abuja, as part of activities marking the 2024 Civil Service Week.

According to her, “The Civil Service has reached a critical stage in the reform process, and this is the right time to celebrate the successes recorded so far.”

She disclosed that the trajectory of the ongoing reform is upward and the speed at which it is going is phenomenal, adding that Nigerians have begun to see a Civil Service that is not only transformative but also worthy of emulation by any Civil Service in the world.

ALSO READ: Eid-El-Kabir: Embrace virtues of Prophet Ibrahim, Ighodalo urges Muslims

She further stated that “We have harmonized the 2024 theme of the Civil Service Week, not only to be relevant to Nigeria but also to align with the global efforts being made by Civil Servants all over the world, especially in Africa.”

“The reform is the reality. Believe me, if you come to see the civil service of today as it is, it’s totally different from the civil service that you knew before, and the trajectory is upward and the speed at which we are moving is phenomenal.

“I believe that very soon Nigerians will see a civil service that is not only transformative but is worthy of emulation by any civil service in the world.

“This is the right time to celebrate the success recorded so far as it has realigned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“The African Civil Service Day is also celebrated around the same time. We have harmonized our theme to be not only relevant to Nigeria but also aligned with the global efforts being made by civil servants all over the world and in Africa in particular.

“The civil service is reforming, and whatever Mr. President is trying to achieve with the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are ready to support him in that direction,” she said.

She also enjoined the Nigerian public, especially the Muslim Ummah, to continue to pray for the progress of the Nigerian Civil Service in guaranteeing the peace, stability, and national development of the country.

Also, Prof. Ibrahim Maqari, Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja, commended the civil servants and the government for their efforts to reposition the sector to meet global standards.

Maqari said the nation’s civil service sector had contributed immensely to the present stage of the country, and its transformation had influenced a greater part of nation-building.

“Civil service is an integral part of nation-building without which Nigeria would not be what it is today.

“So our role as the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria is to do whatever we can to support the Nigerian civil servants in delivering their responsibilities.”