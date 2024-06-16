The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, Dr Asue Ighodalo, has called on the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria, and in particular, Edo State, to use the occasion of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Ibrahim (May Peace Be Upon Him) and strive to emulate his unwavering faith, obedience, sacrifice and dedication to the noblest of ideals.

In his goodwill message made available to newsmen on Sunday by his media team in Benin, Ighodalo stressed the importance of submitting to Almighty God and prioritizing spiritual well-being over worldly pleasures.

He emphasised the necessity of selflessness, compassion, and the willingness to make sacrifices for the sake of the faith we hold dear and the good of humanity.

“Today represents that special occasion that reminds all adherents of the prime place of total submission to the will of Almighty Allah in complete obedience and the need to prioritize spiritual well-being over worldly pleasures.

“It is also a period of sober reflection on the importance of selflessness, compassion, and the willingness to make sacrifices for the sake of the faith we hold dear and the good of humanity,” he stated.

Ighodalo urged the Muslim ummah to celebrate with moderation as they use the opportunity to reflect and express appreciation to Almighty Allah (SWT) for His countless bounties and to seek His forgiveness and guidance in all they do.

“May this Eid bring us closer to our Creator, foster unity and harmony within our communities, and inspire us to be examples of compassion, generosity, and righteousness. May Almighty Allah (SWT) accept our prayers, our acts of worship, and our sacrifices during this blessed time. May He shower His blessings upon us, our loved ones, and the entire Muslim ummah. Eid Mubarak,” Ighodalo said.