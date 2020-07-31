Nigeria cannot be defeated by evil forces, says interfaith clerics 

Clerics at the ongoing 21 days prayers and fasting for Nigeria have said the country cannot be defeated by evil forces.

The prayer session led by the National Inter-Interfaith and Religious Organizations for Peace is aimed at interceeding for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the various security agencies in the country led by the National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday, the clerics unanimously agreed that Nigeria is God’s project and no enemy can defeat it.

He said, ” I bring Calvary greetings to you all my beloved brothers and sisters gathered here in prayers and fasting for our dear country against the forces of evil that have conspired against it. This gathering is indeed ordained by God to rescue Nigeria in this critical point of our existence.

“This gathering that consists of our brothers and sisters from both faiths is indeed a testimony that Nigeria is on the path of greatness, and we shall overcome the forces of darkness that have conspired against us.

“My brethren, I stand here before you not to preach the gospel of Christ, but rather to give a message of hope from the Highest God to all of us here as we continue in our fasting and prayers.

“There is indeed a statement from God that Nigeria is His project and therefore no matter the amount of conspiracy against it, it shall not succeed and Nigeria shall never be defeated. Those planning evil against the country would have their selves to blame because God has sent His angels to guard over the affairs of Nigeria.

“The promise of God concerning Nigeria was revealed to us in the Book of Psalms 125:2 “Just as the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the LORD surrounds his people, both now and forever.” This is the promise of God towards Nigeria. God indeed revealed that he would cause the mountains to surround Nigeria both now and forever, and no harm shall befall us.

“This was further revealed in the Book of Psalm 91:7 wherein the Bible stated that “A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee.”

“My brothers and sisters, no harm can come near Nigeria regardless of the evil conspiracies against us. They will gather, but the Lord shall scatter them in Jesus name. I tell you, my brothers and sisters, that our gathering here shall never be in vain.

“Our prayers and supplications have indeed gone ahead to the Host of Heaven to open the doors of blessings for our dear country Nigeria. My joy knows no bound because from the revelations from God; indeed, something good is about to happen in Nigeria.

“My brothers and sisters, in line with the biblical injunction of touch not my anointed and do my prophets no harm, is indeed applicable to Nigeria because President Muhammadu Buhari is God sent to Nigeria to lead us to the promised land. All those that are planning against his noble desires for the country shall be consumed by the fire of the Holy Ghost.

“I have a message for those that are fuelling acts of violence in Nigeria to undermine the efforts of our military. They should have a rethink and retrace their steps because the wrath of God is about to be visited on them in truckloads.

“They must indeed realize that with this revelation from God, all their efforts shall be null and void because God is not a man that he should lie. His words are yes and amen and what God has decreed concerning Nigeria shall come to past in Jesus name.

“My brothers and sisters, this great intercession that we have embarked on behalf our dear country is not by any stretch of the imagination an endeavour that would not yield the much-desired outcome because we have cried unto God. He has promised to grant us our heart desires” he said

Garuba said the desires of the group for Nigeria are simple; all those that want to see the end of Nigeria shall meet their waterloo in the fullness of time. The wrath of God shall visit all those that want to rise against our peace and progress. Those that want to undermine and distract our military shall never succeed because ours is the Lord’s army devoted to ensuring that all threats posed by the Boko Haram group and other criminal groups are neutralized.

“Nigeria is the apple of Gods eyes, and as such nothing, evil shall befall it. Even though they plan and plan against our peace and development, we shall come out unscathed and in praise and adoration for God almighty the author and finisher of our faith.

“My brothers and sisters, I declare today by the anointing of God upon my life that in the coming weeks, there shall be a massive revelation in the country that would expose all those conspiring against the peace and progress of the country.

“Hear me, my brothers and sisters, I stand before you under the authority of God to declare that no enemy can defeat Nigeria. God would indeed fight our battles and put our enemies to shame. All their evil plots shall be null and void.

“I want to encourage us to continue to pray and fast throughout this 21-day fasting and prayer session because at the end of the day we shall all lift our voices in appreciation to God almighty for His great deeds in the life of our dear country.

“We must also commit our military into Gods hands because of the level of conspiracy against it. Our military has continued to push and push in the preservation of the territorial integrity of the country.

“The efforts of our military are indeed commendable. We owe them a duty to continue to put them in our prayers for God to continue to grant hem victory in all of their operations till we see the end of Boko Haram and other militant groups in the country.

“My brothers and sisters, I want to thank you all for your patience and perseverance during this programme. I prophesy that at the end of the 21-day prayer and fasting programme, we shall all sing out loud in appreciation to God almighty for his great and wondrous deeds in Nigeria.

“Our prayers must also remain with President Muhammadu Buhari as he pilots the affairs of our great country to the glory of God.

I thank you all for your great sacrifice. The God of Isaac, Abraham and Jacob would grant us our heart desires and led us to a new Nigeria where peace and tranquillity shall reign supreme” he added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE