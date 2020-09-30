Nigeria at 60: We owe our unity to ordinary citizens ― APC governors

The forum of governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has attributed the continued existence of Nigeria as a united entity to what it called resilience of its ordinary citizens.

The forum gave the commendation on Wednesday in a message to commemorate the nation 60th Independence Anniversary.

Kebbi State governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, noted that Nigeria’s journey as a sovereign country has been one of the mixed blessings but particularly traumatic for its people.

“We, in particular, commend and congratulate the Nigerian people for their resilience and faith

in a united democratic Nigeria.

Sixty years of independence and nationhood were years with moments of rasping experiences. “Coming out of these years as a united country gives us all the reasons for celebration, most especially because we are today emerging as a stable democracy having been in our Fourth Republic for twenty years now with six successful general elections.

Therefore, emerging as a stable democracy, we can say with confidence that the growing confidence of our people to our fledgeling democratic system of governance is indisputable.”

As compensation for keeping faith with the nation and its leaders, the APC governors urged those holding elective offices not to shirk in their responsibility to deliver dividends of representative government to Nigerians.

“As Governors elected on the platform of our party, APC, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles that democratic governance should lead to improved welfare for the mass of our citizens.

“This imposes a responsibility on all elected representatives to work for policies that promote the wellbeing of citizens.

Guided by the manifesto of our party, since 2015, our governments in all our states controlled by the APC and at the Federal level have remained focused, implementing pro-people initiatives across all sectors.”

“We are proud of our accomplishments as a democratic country and as a political party and hereby restate our commitment to make all our states models of good governance with records of rapid human development and

progress founded on the principles of social democracy in line with provisions of our party constitution and manifesto. We shall continue to take all the necessary steps to roll out programmes in our states that will facilitate the development of synergy, experience sharing and collaboration.

“We felicitate with all Nigerians and reiterate our commitment to the democratic development of Nigeria while putting in place programmes to improve the welfare and living conditions of all Nigerians. This is the basis of our programmes for massive infrastructural projects both at Federal levels and all our states.

“We congratulate all Nigerians on this 60th Independence Anniversary and pray for many more years of democratic development!”

