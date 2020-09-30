Court restrains police from arresting former minister, Kenneth Gbagi over dehumanization of staff

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has halted the arrest of former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi by the Nigeria Police.

Gbagi was, on Wednesday evening, declared wanted by the Delta Police Command over alleged refusal to honour invitations for an alleged dehumanization of four staff of Signatious Hotel Ltd owned by him.

Justice Taiwo O Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja gave the interim order in Suit No.FHC/ABJ/CS/1267/2020 between Olororogun Kenneth Gbagi as the applicant and the Inspector General of Nigeria Police and Commissioner of Police, Delta State as respondents.

In the order signed by the court registrar, Blessing Chibuzor-Ugwu on September 30, 2020, obtained by our reporter, Gbagi had, through his lawyers, Nkem Okoro Esq., and N.W. Nimi Esq., filed a motion experte on September 28, praying the court to restrain the respondents from arresting and detaining him pending the hearing and determination of the application.

Gbagi, through his counsels, also sought, in the alternative, an order of the court to maintain status-quo antebellum, among others pending the hearing and determination of the applicant for the enforcement of his fundamental rights.

Hon. Justice Taiwo, upon reading the affidavit in support of the experte motion deposed to by the applicant, gave, among others, an order of interim restraining the respondents or their agents in whatever name from arresting and detaining the applicant pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

Hon Justice Taiwo, thereafter, adjourned the case to October 14, 2020, for hearing.

It will be recalled that Chief Gbagi has been alleged to have stripped naked four of his staff at Signatious Hotel Ltd at Effurun and posted same on the social media over allegation of theft – an action that has drawn the angst of rights activists across the globe who are calling for his arrest and prosecution.

But Gbagi had, at a press briefing last weekend, denied involvement in the dastardly act and also vowed to honour police invitation to answer for the alleged crimes.

Upon alleged failure to honour invitations for questioning by the police on two different occasions, the Delta Police Command, on Wednesday, issued a statement declaring the former minister wanted.

