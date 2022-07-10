Nigeria adopting wrong approach fighting insecurity — Cleric

Senior Pastor of Worksword of God church, Pastor Adegboye Olabisi, has said the nation continues to face a lot of security challenges because it has failed to acknowledge that the challenges demand a spiritual approach.

He said terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, killing and other forms of criminality continued to be the order of the day across the nation due to lack of adequate spiritual mapping.

The cleric said what was imperative was to destroy the master of the bandits who he described as a spirit being in human flesh and not an ordinary human being.

In a release made available to Tribune Online, Adegboye declared that he knows the master of the bandits and is sent and equipped by God to stop “these agents of destructive stronghold.”

Professing knowledge of those responsible for unrest and insecurity in the country, Adegboye held that killing armed bandits amounted to fighting a wrong battle.

Adegboye said: “Boko Haram is the main issue in Nigeria today, but spreading across due to lack of adequate spiritual mapping and ability to stop the spread. Killing the armed bandits is fighting a wrong battle. We will not kill anybody and nobody will die to fulfil our mandate.

“I know who is responsible for the general unrest in the country. I know what to do to stop him and his agents nationwide.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“I can handle the security challenges facing Nigeria and enforce peace by all means.

“I have the secrets; I know what to do to disarm all the armed bandits across the nation.

“The armed bandits are not the problem. They are sent and are ready to quit the job and live normal lives like other Nigerians. The majority of them have wives and children. Many of them have houses and responsibilities in society.

“I know the man behind the crisis and can stop him and his agents in order to give room for peace in Nigeria.





“I am also sent by God, equipped to stop these agents of destructive stronghold. I know the name of their master and have the weapons to stop the wicked forces.

“I am not going to deal or do anything with the armed bandits, but going to save and rescue them. They are not the enemy. I know the enemy.

“Nobody wants to kill anybody for any financial gain; they are under compulsion to do what they are doing. Killing the armed bandits or members of Boko Haram is not the answer. I know the answer.”

“Most of them are not enjoying what they are doing but cannot leave it because of two reasons: They are servants to a master. The master sent them and equipped them to destroy. Their master is not an ordinary human being; he is a spirit being in human flesh. I know him.

“The proceeds of armed banditry or kidnapping belong to them. No remittance to their sender, the master. They are rich at doing it.”

Obasanjo Turns ‘Keke NAPEP’ Rider, Carries Passengers In Abeokuta

Nigeria adopting wrong approach fighting insecurity — Cleric

How To Detect Fake Bank Alerts

Nigeria adopting wrong approach fighting insecurity — Cleric