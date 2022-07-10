Bogoro LG boss seeks synergy with police, other security agencies to fight insecurity

Chairman of Bogoro LG in Bauchi State, Hon Iliya Habila, has reiterated his resolve to work in synergy with the state Police Command and other security agents in order to be able to curtail crime and criminality in the locality.

Habila stated this when the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Edwin JM, paid him a working visit in his office in Bogoro over the weekend, stressing that security of life and properties is paramount to the smooth existence of the residents.

He said that “I thank you for your visit to Bogoro and I want to assure you that I will be up and running to ensure that our people irrespective of tribe or religion sleep with their eyes close.”

The council chairman stressed further, “Security of life and property is very important to me. Without security, people cannot go to farm, conduct business and even come to the office. As the chief security officer of this LGA, I will work hard to keep this area very calm and peaceful.”

He further said that his administration will give priority to the security of life and property because according to him, “security of life is a fundamental duty of every government. I will prioritise security and peaceful coexistence. I will not cover anyone who breaks the law of the land.”

Habila then urged members of the public to assist the police by providing them with credible information to help them flush out the bad eggs among the people in the area.

Earlier the Deputy Commissioner of Police said that he was in Bogoro LGA to seek the support of the good people of the area towards the police.

Edwin revealed that as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections, the need for the society to cooperate with the police and government in ensuring peace and security cannot be overemphasized.

The DCP charged members of the public to be security-conscious and report people with suspicious characters to the police.

He however appealed to the people of Bogoro to live peacefully with one another and avoid taking the law into their hands.