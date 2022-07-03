Kogi acting CJ laments poor financial state of the High Courts

The Acting Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Josiah Majebi has lamented over the poor financial situation of the high courts in the country.

He made this known while inaugurating the Council of Judges for the High Court of Justice in the state.

While acknowledging that adequate remuneration for Judges and staff of the court was important, he lamented the poor financial position of the High Court, hinting that he inherited a huge debt burden owed to corporate organisations and individual lenders and met nothing in the coffers of the High Court.

He said the financial status of the organization would be periodically made public while there would be regular meetings with staff through the Judges to evaluate progress made.

He however warned strongly against corruption and urged Magistrates to shun bribery which he said demeans rather than enhances their status, stressing that taking bribe reduces the taker who stakes his integrity by having a price he could be bought because the giver makes foolery of the taker by buying off his integrity to increase his own.

He added that the overall objective was to dispense justice effectively without fear or favour within the ambit of the constitution and the laws of Kogi State and Nigeria under a very conducive environment.

“This administration will lay the foundation for collective participation as the involvement of Judges in the council will arrest the issue of policy somersault that we have witnessed recently against the backdrop of the changes in the leadership of the Judiciary.

“This has inclined to the whims and caprices of those leaders. So, contrary to following and adhering to the rules and regulations singularly pronounced by the Chief Judge, the council will be taking far-reaching decisions as it has done today.

“We will ensure discipline, ethical compliance, transparency and fairness in our dealings without favour or compromise. The era of lobbying should be jettisoned as that would not be tolerated anymore,” he said.





“We are aware that our courts are already overstaffed and we’ll not hesitate to take courageous steps to reposition the Judiciary not minding whose ox is gored. You should all furnish us with your respective nominal rolls and indicate as well the amount and designations of staff you presume will make your courts function maximally,” he directed.

On discipline and corruption, he said the situation where seniors are subjected to their juniors due to overbearing influence would soon be corrected as he reiterated that indiscipline and corruption would be tackled head-on.

All Judges of the lower courts were therefore directed to start preparing their handover notes too as the imminent shakeup in the Management Board of the High Court would also affect them. They were as well directed to indicate judgements they have delivered within the last six months in their reports.

While noting that it is not going to be business as usual, the Acting CJ warned against lobbying stating that rather than connection, hard work, diligence and commitment to duty would be the yardstick for elevation just as indolence, laziness and truancy would attract the appropriate punishments.

“What we intend to pursue during this administration is Integrity, discipline and resourcefulness. These will remain the watchwords of this administration while justice, fairness and transparency will be the guiding principles” he said.

The acting Chief judge also redeployed the Director of Personnel Management, Olori Adenike Shittu, to head the new Directorate of Training and Establishment with a view to laying a solid foundation for the Directorate by injecting her vast knowledge and experience into the new Directorate while the most senior Magistrate, Beatrice Ada Ezema is appointed new Director of Personnel Management.

He expressed confidence that Governor Yahaya Bello-led’s administration would help in arresting the ugly situation if genuinely and sincerely enlightened on the needs of the court.

