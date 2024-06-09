Niger State Government has sought the collaboration of the Nigerian Army in executing the ban on illegal mining in the state.

The State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, disclosed this in an interview in Abuja on the recent collapse of a mining site in the state that claimed the lives of many people. He decried the activities of illegal and artisanal miners in the state, saying it has caused so much damage to the environment.

The Governor noted that Shiroro and Munya local government areas are the worst hit by insecurity in the state, adding that illegal and artisanal mining is among the causes.

He described the incident as unpleasant, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and quick healing to the injured, adding that the search is still on even as corpses recovered have been deposited at the mortuary.

The Governor, however, expressed optimism that partnering with the Nigerian Army would strengthen the task force established to execute the ban on illegal mining in the state.

Recall that many people were trapped after a mining site in the Galkogo community, Shiroro local government area of the state collapsed recently.

