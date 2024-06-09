Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 127 suspected internet fraudsters in Akure, Ondo State.

The Spokesman of EFCC, Mr Dele Oyewale, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja

According to him, the alleged internet fraudsters were arrested in an early morning sting operation at a “ Yahoo Party” held simultaneously at Signature and Abah Clubs on Saturday, in Akure, Ondo State.

”Credible intelligence showed that the alleged party was initially scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 2024, but was later moved to Saturday to beat security and intelligence networks of the EFCC.

”The suspects have given useful information to investigators of the Directorate.

”Items recovered from them include ten exotic cars, phones, laptops, motor-cycle, wristwatches and many incriminating documents,” EFCC spokesman said.

According to him, they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

