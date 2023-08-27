Niger State Government has reinstated its commitment to provide the basic needs of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the State.

This, the State Government promised to do with the view to ensure hygienic and conducive environment of their camps and ensure that women, aged persons and children who were mostly affected were adequately taken care of.

The Government stated this while speaking through the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Alhaji Ahmed Baba Suleiman adding that the incumbent Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago-led administration will continue to provide the basic needs of the Internally Displaced Persons in the State.

The commissioner dropped the hints when he visited the IDP camps in Gwada and Kuta in Shiroro local government area of the state, in conjunction with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Barrister Mairo Mohammed Mann and other officials of the ministry.

In a statement issued and available to the newsmen by the Director Media and Strategy of the ministry, Mallam Habibu Abubakar Wushishi stated that the visit by the Commissioner and his officials was aimed at familiarizing themselves with the IDPs, conducting the spot assessment of the camps and its inhabitants and to receive feedback from them with the aim of reporting back to the state Governor, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago.

The Commissioner and the Permanent Secretary assured that the new administration in the state was committed to permanently nipping in the bud the prevailing insecurity challenges bedeviling the state and victims of such insecurity were not only taken care of in camps but returned safely to their respective communities while calling on them to consider their present situation as a will of Allah that has been destined to happen by God.

The Commissioner however stressed the need to construct befitting camps with all necessary amenities in Shiroro LGA and other security-prone areas in the state and promised to inform the governor of such need.

The ministry had during the visit provided 15 litres of vegetable oil, 15 bags of Garri, 15 bags of Beans to Gwada Camp and 30 each of similar food stuffs to Kuta IDPs Camp with additional sums of N100,000 for immediate re-roofing of a classroom to accommodate IDPs.

