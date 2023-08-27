Authorities at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have been alerted over a possible flood along the River Benue basin in a few days.

Issuing the alert was the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a letter dated August 21 and signed by Umar Salisu, Director of African Affairs, Umar Salisu.

The letter sighted by the Nigerian Tribune reveals plans by the Cameroonian authorities to “open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in the days ahead.”

This is due to the heavy rainfall “around the dam catchment area in Northern Cameroon.”

According to Salisu, the Cameroonian authorities will be releasing “only modulated, variable small amount of water at a time.”

“This is to mitigate and avoid damages that the released water may cause along the River Benue basin in Cameroon and Nigeria.”

The ministry, therefore, urged NEMA to take precautionary measures in order to reduce damages.

“In view of the above, it would be appreciated if the esteemed agency takes all the necessary proactive steps and actions that will mitigate the damage as well as sensitize the populace living in such areas for vigilance and all necessary precautions,” the letter added.

Recall that massive flooding was witnessed in many states in Nigeria that was attributed to the release of water from the Lagdo Dam.

Reports say that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in 2016 between Nigeria and Cameroon regarding the release of water from the dam.

The MoU stated that Cameroon will be informing Nigeria before they open the gates to their dam.





It was opened in 2019, leading to flooding in Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Kogi, and the Niger Delta in October/November of that year.

