Niger govt allocates N3m for ward devt projects across 274 wards

The Niger State Government has announced the disbursement of three million Naira (₦3,000,000) to each of the 274 wards across the 25 local government areas of the state for the implementation of Ward Development Projects.

This was disclosed during a sensitization tour of key traditional institutions across the state by the State Ward Development Project Steering Committee, led by the Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Phallalu Bako Mohammed. He reiterated Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago’s commitment to reviving the Ward Development Project as a vehicle for delivering tangible development to communities in all 274 wards.

The committee paid courtesy visits to the Emirate Councils of Suleja, Lapai, and Agaie Local Government Areas to engage with traditional leaders and local stakeholders on the objectives and implementation strategy of the Ward Development Project.

According to Bako, “Each ward will receive the sum of three million Naira (₦3,000,000) to implement locally driven projects identified by community leaders and residents.

“We are here to sensitize our royal fathers and community leaders on the state government’s renewed focus on ward-level development. This project is designed to empower communities to take ownership of their development priorities.”

He added that Ward and Local Government Development Committees—comprising representatives from traditional, religious, political, and civil society groups—will be established to ensure transparency, inclusiveness, and proper management of the funds, as well as supervision of project execution.

Furthermore, he assured the traditional leaders that the steering committee would ensure no ward is left behind and that funds would be utilized judiciously.

“It is not going to be business as usual. We are committed to ensuring transparency, community participation, and value for every kobo spent,” he emphasized.

Also commending Governor Umaru Bago for his giant strides, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hajiya Binta Mamman, stated that the Ward Development Project would alleviate the suffering of women, who are among the most vulnerable in society.

She said, “When boreholes, primary healthcare centres, and schools are functional and in good condition, productivity and socio-economic growth will be boosted in the state.”

In Lapai, the Emir, Alhaji Engineer Tafida Umaru Bago III, the Emir of Agaie, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu, and the Emir of Suleja, Mallam Awal Ibrahim (represented by the Madakin Suleja, Engineer Shuibu Gani) commended Governor Umaru Bago’s foresight in reviving the Ward Development Model.

They noted that true progress begins at the community level and urged local leaders to ensure proper implementation and monitoring of the projects. Similarly, they called for strict accountability measures to safeguard public resources.

The State Steering Committee comprises senior government officials, party leaders, and representatives of key ministries. Phallalu Bako Mohammed serves as Chairman, with Dr. Yakubu Mohammed, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Rural and Community Development, as Secretary.

Other members include the APC State Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Musa Bobi; Engr. Ibrahim M. Panti, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure; Hajiya Binta Mamman, Commissioner for Information and Strategy; Nma Kolo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters; Alhaji Yahuza Abdullahi; and representatives from local government councils.

Meanwhile, the sensitization tour is expected to continue across other emirates and local government areas in the coming days.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE