SEDC: Group cautions against blackmails, falsehood

Political leaders and entrepreneurs from the Eastern region, under the auspices of the Eastern Conscience Group (ECG), have issued a warning against the unwarranted spread of false information concerning the management of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

This warning comes in response to claims that the commission has procured a fictitious loan facility.

The statement was endorsed by the convener of the group, Evangelist Myke Ikoku.

The ECG cautioned that engaging in blackmail is an uncharitable approach to this much-anticipated Igbo-centered developmental initiative, which is supported by the federal government and facilitated by their representative, the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

The group urged all well-meaning Igbos, both at home and in the diaspora, to reject any attempts to undermine this unique opportunity, which aims to fulfil the long-awaited 3Rs (Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration) promised after the devastating civil war.

He said: “We cannot under any guise become our own enemies, we have it on good authority that the commission has not received their budgetary allocation because the national assembly extended the implementation of the 2024 budget till June 2025”.

Evang Ikoku also stated that on close interaction and inquiry into the activities of the commission, it was discovered that the management of the commission has been making personal sacrifices to keep the business of the commission running so far.

The group urged that all hands should be on deck to contribute their own quota to ensure that this commission of hope and restoration of the infrastructural deficit in their dear Igbo land fulfils its mandate.

