PDP chieftain distributes water to Sokoto residents

As part of measures aimed at alleviating the ongoing water scarcity in Sokoto metropolis, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullah, popularly known as AA Gumbi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto, has embarked on a large-scale water distribution initiative.

Motivated by concern for the well-being of residents, particularly vulnerable groups, AA Gumbi provided water tanks to several communities across the metropolis.

The initiative, described as an act of goodwill, brought much-needed relief to households struggling with limited access to potable water.

Speaking on the effort, AA Gumbi explained that the decision to launch the initiative was driven by the alarming rate of water scarcity affecting the state.

“This crisis has put an immense burden on families, especially children, who often have to skip school to search for water,” he said.

“It is our responsibility to support one another, regardless of political affiliations, in times of need.”

The distribution exercise was overseen by AA Gumbi’s representative, Aminu Richman, who coordinated the delivery of water tanks to targeted areas.

He noted that the high level of tension among residents due to the crisis underscored the urgency of the intervention.

“This initiative will not only ease the current burden but also highlight the pressing need for long-term, sustainable solutions to Sokoto’s water challenges,” Aminu stated.

Residents welcomed the gesture with appreciation, describing it as timely and impactful. Many praised AA Gumbi for his continued commitment to the welfare of Sokoto’s citizens, irrespective of political differences.

The water distribution drive stands as a testament to AA Gumbi’s enduring dedication to public service and the belief that true leadership prioritises the needs of the people above all else.

