Ebonyi-Benue bridge: Monarch hails Nwifuru’s choice of Army as contractor

The Traditional Ruler representing Izzi Local Government Area in Lagos, Cyprian Nwekee, has lauded Governor Francis Nwifuru’s choice of using the Nigerian Army as a contractor to build the bridge connecting Ebonyi and Benue State.

The Monarch stated this during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of a 5-span bridge connecting Enyim community, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, and Oju of Benue State.

The traditional Ruler who spoke to Journalists in his Iziogo community, Izzi Local Government Area of the state, said the bridge, when completed, will save lives and enhance the economic ties between the two states.

He described Enyim and Oju as agricultural areas with lots of agricultural products and that the bridge has affected the evacuation of the products, and commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for taking the bull by the horns to construct the bridge.

The monarch also said that the routes of Enyim and Oju will provide easy access to Abuja and other North Central States when completed.

“When we began the journey of advocating for the construction of the bridge project to link the Enyim people of Izzi Local Government Area in Ebonyi State with our brothers and sisters in Benue State three years ago, we believed it would become a project of great significance—one that our people would appreciate and benefit from for generations.

“My spirit has long held the conviction that the governorship seat of Ebonyi State would come to our place, Izzi. In 2016, I shared this vision with our current Governor, His Excellency Rt. Hon. (Builder) Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, when he was then serving as Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly. He laughed, not out of mockery, but out of disbelief that such a prophecy could come to pass. But today, we are witnessing the reality of that divine revelation.

“The journey to this moment was not easy. As a traditional ruler—not a politician—representing the Izzi people in Ohanaeze Ndigbo, I pursued this vision with dedication and patience. As recently as yesterday, I was scheduled to be in Gambia to join our Ohanaeze President in the coronation of an illustrious Igbo son. However, I had to forgo that international commitment because of the importance of this bridge project. That alone speaks volumes about how dear it is to my heart.

“The flag-off of the Enyim River Bridge, a 5-span structure linking Ebonyi to Benue, is one of the greatest achievements of Governor Nwifuru’s administration. This project connects the Salt of the Nation with the Food Basket of the Nation. Upon completion, it will enhance trade, ease transportation, and strengthen intercommunal ties between our two states.

“Historically, Abakaliki was the first developed Wawa-speaking area, followed by Iziogo – the location of my palace. However, due to poor road infrastructure, the flow of agricultural produce into Abakaliki town has been hindered. Without food supply from rural hubs like ours, even residents of the state capital risk facing scarcity.

“By God’s grace, Ebonyi State is now led by a humanitarian governor whose passion for community development often keeps him awake at night. Governor Nwifuru is a blessing—not only to Ebonyi, but to Nigeria at large. This bridge project will allow someone like me to drive from my village to Abuja in just a few hours. That is development.

“Enyim community people are known for their farming prowess. Our land is richly fertile, and we produce yams, rice, garri, and fruits in abundance. Yet without critical infrastructure—roads, bridges, and transport systems—our farmers struggle to get their produce to urban markets where it is most needed. This project will unlock that potential.

“I personally appealed to the Governor to construct the road leading to the river. I wanted our community to have accessible routes to urban centers. With this infrastructure, traders and investors can visit our markets, boosting economic growth and creating opportunities for our people.

“Iziogo Market, once a major hub, is now bouncing back, thanks to this renewed development drive. A tunnel project is also planned, further signaling the return of prosperity to this peaceful, environmentally friendly region, far from the pollution of urban centers.

“The people of Benue are even more excited about this project than we are. During my late mother’s funeral, they came in large numbers with cultural troupes, yams, and gifts, showing their joy and support for this initiative. Their presence at the flag-off event also demonstrated their deep appreciation,” he said.

Also, Nkparawa 1 of Izzi clan, Emeka Nwaji, on behalf of the youths, described the project as a very big one.

“Our Governor is advising us to go back to Agriculture, and this bridge will be a very big opportunity for the youths. We produced agricultural produce, but because of a lack of roads, those goods perish. With this bridge, we can transport to town, sell, and make our money because agriculture pays much more than a white collar job. In our land, we don’t use fertilizer because it is very fertile. So, on behalf of the Izzi youths, we are very happy.

Speaking on the insecurity or herdsmen attack after the construction of the road, the youth representative said, “If we have the road network, no one will come to perpetrate evil because the access road will help to face them. He maintained that the herdsmen succeed because there is no access road, the security agencies will mount the road and apprehend them”.

