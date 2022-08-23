Niger Governor swears in new Chief Judge, restates commitment to judiciary 

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has sworn in the 9th Chief Judge of the state, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik in a swearing-in ceremony held at the Council Chamber of the Government House, Minna.

Governor Sani Bello who acknowledged the challenges confronting the Judiciary assured of his full support for the new Chief Judge to succeed as he believed she can turn around the judicial system.

“Congratulations, I wish you well. I have absolute confidence in you and I am sure you are up to the task and will ensure the desired changes in the Judiciary”, he said.

The Governor said that since 2015 when he came on board, he has done much for the judiciary and would not relent until the state gets the desired judicial system.

He added that the government was doing all it can to provide accommodation for Judges and an institutional house for Chief Judge, as he promised to complete the distribution of vehicles to Magistrates he had earlier started.

Speaking shortly after her swearing-in, Justice Halima Abdulmalik appreciated the Governor for finding her worthy to be appointed as the 9th Chief Judge.

She assured that her leadership would streamline, automate and overhaul the entire judicial system for optimal results.





“I acknowledge that the task is daunting, enormous, and quite challenging. I, therefore, pledge in my honour that I will do my best and put the judiciary on a higher pedestal.

“I intend to overhaul the workings of the judiciary for better, in this regard we have mapped out a strategic development plan to be executed on a short-term, medium-term, and long-term basis the essence is to fast-track our processes and ensure speedy quality dispensation of justice”, she said.

While soliciting the support of her colleagues both on the bench and at the bar, the new Chief Judge promised to carry everyone along and to recognize hard work as well as reward excellence.

She vowed to operate with zero tolerance for corruption and would do away with the lackadaisical attitude of workers to work.

The Chief Judge commended the Governor for appointing the highest number of judicial workers in the state and appealed to him to do more for the judiciary in the areas of their welfare, provision of more courts, and upgrading the existing ones.

Justice Halima served as a Judge of the High Court of Justice, Niger State between 2011-2022 until she was appointed the state Chief Judge.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by some of the retired Chief Judges such as the former First Lady of Nigeria, Justice Fati Lami Abubakar, Justice Aisha Lami Bawa Bwari the immediate past Chief Judge, the Grand Khadi of Niger State, Abubakar Musa Kigera serving and retired Judges families and well-wishers.