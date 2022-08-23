Kaduna Immigration gets new Comptroller, vows to checkmate illegal movements

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna 
The new Comptroller of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Kaduna Command, Liman Sani Kila, has promised to strengthen collaboration with other security agencies in the state with the view to checkmate illegal migrations into the state.
Kila who tasked the men of the immigration service with diligence noted that the security threats and attacks were mostly carried out by non-Nigerians.
“It’s not going to be business as usual. As the new Comptroller of Immigration Kaduna state Command, I’m going to consolidate on the efforts of the past Comptrollers, and work in synergy with other security agencies,”.
The Comptroller while speaking shortly after the Quarter-Guard in Kaduna on Monday however explained that the control of persons entering or leaving the state is the responsibility of the service.
He also disclosed that the Kaduna State immigration service had an already established section within the service called ECOWAS which is responsible for the issuance of residence permits to foreigners into the state, as empowered by Section 2 of the Immigration Act, 2015.
“As part of our efforts to secure the borders, our men are attached to Operation Yaki. The essence of the collaboration is to checkmate the illegal movements of non-Nigerians into the state,” the new Comptroller declared.

