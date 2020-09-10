Niger Delta youths seek appointment of substantive coordinator for amnesty program

Niger Delta youths under the auspices of Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) on Thursday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a substantive coordinator from the region to lead the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

It said this is to ensure that all beneficiaries are adequately trained and effectively reintegrated into society.

The organisation’s National Secretary General, Duke Alamboye, made the call in a statement issued in Abuja.

He noted that the relative peace being enjoyed in the region could be attributed to the survival of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Alamboye, issued the statement on behalf of the State Chairmen of the South-South Zone of the Nigeria Youth Organization and other Youth leaders from the Niger Delta Region after a caucus meeting.

He lamented that despite massive funding of the programme, as well as the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), some leaders from the region have continued to sabotage the Federal Government’s efforts.

As a result, he said there was a need for the appointment of a substantive leader, who understands the amnesty programme, to allow for the development of youths in the Niger Delta.

Niger Delta youths under the auspices of Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) on Thursday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a substantive coordinator from the region to lead the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

It said this is to ensure that all beneficiaries are adequately trained and effectively reintegrated into society.

The organisation’s National Secretary General, Duke Alamboye, made the call in a statement issued in Abuja.

He noted that the relative peace being enjoyed in the region could be attributed to the survival of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Alamboye, issued the statement on behalf of the State Chairmen of the South-South Zone of the Nigeria Youth Organization and other Youth leaders from the Niger Delta Region after a caucus meeting.

He lamented that despite massive funding of the programme, as well as the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), some leaders from the region have continued to sabotage the Federal Government’s efforts.

As a result, he said there was a need for the appointment of a substantive leader, who understands the amnesty programme, to allow for the development of youths in the Niger Delta.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE