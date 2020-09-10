The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said that the Federal Government is not considering any possibility of negotiations with P&ID.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the AGF and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

He said: “There will be no negotiation or talk of settlement with P&ID or any related party by or on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The recent judgment of the English Commercial Court confirmed our view that P&ID and its cohorts are fraudsters who have exploited our country. They will not benefit from their corrupt behaviour,” he said.

According to the AGF, the P&ID is a classic case with overwhelming fraudulent and corrupt undertones and that the Federal Government of Nigeria is not considering any possibility of negotiations with the company.

The statement said: “It has not only fallen within the tall order exception referred to by the Hon Attorney General in his interview with Arise TV on Wednesday but lacks any legitimate foundation.

“We will not and cannot negotiate arbitral awards where the basis and foundation rely on fraud, corruption, breach of processes and procedures.”

“Government remains wholly committed to fighting the case to overturn the exorbitant award without paying a single naira of public money to the fraudsters,” Malami said.

