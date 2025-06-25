Niger Assembly delegation visits Lapai over student robbery attacks

A delegation from the Niger State House of Assembly, headed by Deputy Speaker Hon. Afiniki Eunice Dauda, recently visited the Lapai community to express condolences following a series of robbery attacks targeting students at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL).

This visit was prompted by a matter of urgent public importance raised by Hon. Mohammed Sani Idris, representing Tafa Constituency, urging the state government to address the alarming increase in robberies affecting university students.

During the visit, Deputy Speaker Dauda assured the Emir of Lapai, Alhaji Umar Bago Tafida (III), of the 10th Assembly’s commitment to enacting legislation aimed at regulating off-campus student accommodations.

The goal is to implement safety and security measures that landlords must adhere to, thereby mitigating the security challenges faced by students in the area.

The Emir expressed his gratitude to the Speaker and the entire delegation for their thoughtful visit and for demonstrating concern for the residents of the Lapai Emirate.

He praised the Assembly for their prompt response in seeking effective solutions to the security issues currently challenging the institution.

Additionally, the Niger State House of Assembly delegation met with IBBUL’s Vice Chancellor, management team, and representatives from the Students’ Union Government.

Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Education, Hon. Mohammed Sani Idris, communicated the Assembly’s concerns over the recent robbery incidents and announced the formation of a committee tasked with investigating the underlying causes of these security breaches.

IBBUL Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mohammed Hadi Suleiman, expressed appreciation for the delegation’s visit, highlighting the institution’s ongoing security challenges, notably the inadequacy of hostel accommodations on campus, which has exacerbated the situation.

He noted that discussions are underway with a private partnership to develop additional hostels through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The President of the Students’ Union Government, Comrade Mohammed Mohammed Ganako, thanked the leadership and members of the Niger State House of Assembly for their attentiveness and commitment to addressing the recent robbery incidents affecting students.

