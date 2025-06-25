Blaming Tinubu for your party crisis illogical, Shehu Sani slams opposition

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has faulted opposition parties for blaming President Bola Tinubu for their internal crisis, describing the move as “illogical” and “irresponsible.”vh

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, Sani said it was unreasonable for parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to expect Tinubu to resolve issues within their ranks.

“It is unfortunate that the opposition in the country is looking up to the president to solve their problems,” Sani said.

“How logical is it when you have a problem in your house, then you start blaming your neighbour or adversary for it when you should address it?”

He stressed that each political party should take responsibility for its internal affairs rather than turning to the ruling party or the president for help.

“If there is a problem in the PDP, it is for the PDP to solve; if there is a problem in the Labour Party and SDP, it is for the Labour Party and SDP to solve. If there is a problem in the NNPP, it is for the NNPP to solve.

“I don’t know whether they are also trying to ask the president to come to their party and solve their problems,” he added.

Sani noted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot be expected to build or strengthen opposition parties to become a threat to its hold on power.

He criticised opposition leaders for failing to instill discipline in their ranks and for making excuses rather than addressing real issues.

According to him, “The blame game by opposition parties is not just illogical but shows they are unserious and lack accountability.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE