Niger APC stakeholder calls for equitable representation in NCDC

Dr Mohammed K. Santuraki, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger and Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Minna, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure equitable representation of Niger in the newly constituted board of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

In a press statement, Santuraki expressed disappointment that despite Niger State’s significant contributions to the APC’s electoral success, the state has been allocated only one Non-Executive Director and one Executive Director position in the NCDC board. He argued that this falls short of what the state deserves, considering its substantial support for the President’s administration.

Santuraki highlighted Niger State’s impressive electoral performance in the 2023 presidential election, where it delivered over 375,000 votes, the highest in the North Central Zone.

He also noted that the state secured two out of three senatorial seats and 70% of House of Representatives seats, and delivered an APC governor.

Furthermore, Santuraki pointed out that Niger State initially contested for the location of the NCDC headquarters but graciously stepped down in favor of Nasarawa State.

He emphasised that this concession was expected to be recognized through the allocation of at least one of the Commission’s two principal positions.

Santuraki argued that the current allocation of positions undermines the delicate ethno-cultural and political balance of the North Central region.

He urged President Tinubu to intervene and redress the imbalance, ensuring that Niger State receives fair representation in the NCDC leadership.

“We seek not favour, but fairness,” Santuraki stated, emphasising that Niger State has earned its place through loyalty, sacrifice, and contribution.