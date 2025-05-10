Police rescue 25 foreigners from kidnappers

In a successful joint operation, the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with Interpol, have rescued 25 Ivorian nationals who were victims of a cross-border kidnapping syndicate operating within Ogun State.

Eight suspects have been apprehended in connection with the crime following a swift and coordinated police action.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this information in a statement released on Friday. The operation was initiated following a formal request from the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The request stemmed from a report filed by Kaussi Marianman, who alleged that her son, Ladji Yoa Pierre, had been deceptively lured to Nigeria by individuals identified as Simon Oliver and Michael Odunga. The promise made to Pierre was the facilitation of travel documents to Belgium.

Upon his arrival in Nigeria, however, Pierre was held against his will, and the suspected kidnappers demanded a ransom of 2.5 million CFA francs, equivalent to approximately ₦6.6 million.

Adejobi explained, “The operation was triggered by a report filed on April 23rd, 2025, by Mrs. Kaussi Amenan Marianman at NCB Abidjan alleging that her son, Ladji Yoa Pierre, had been lured to Nigeria under false pretenses by some individuals who were later identified as Simon Oliver and Michael Odunga, promised to facilitate his travel documents to Belgium. Once in Nigeria, Ladji Yoa Pierre was held captive, with the abductors demanding a ransom of two million five hundred CFA (equivalent to six million six hundred and twenty-five thousand Naira).”

Upon receiving the request from NCB Abidjan, the Commissioner of Police, INTERPOL Annex Lagos, Bode Ojajuni, swiftly deployed a team of experienced investigators to locate the suspects and secure the release of the victim.

Adejobi detailed the operation, stating that on May 5th, 2025, the police team successfully raided Osehi Hotel in Ado-Odo Ota, Ogun State, where they rescued two victims and apprehended two suspects. A follow-up operation in the Ejegun Itele area of the same state led to the rescue of an additional 23 victims, including Ladji Yoa Pierre himself, and the arrest of six more individuals suspected to be involved in the kidnapping syndicate.

Following their rescue, Ladji Yoa Pierre was reunited with his mother, who traveled from Côte d’Ivoire to Nigeria. The remaining 24 rescued Ivorian nationals have been handed over to the Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration, Zone A Headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos, for further necessary procedures.

“The eight apprehended suspects are currently in Police custody and are undergoing investigation for possible prosecution,” Adejobi affirmed.

In a letter dated May 6, 2025, the Head of NCB Abidjan expressed profound gratitude and commendation to the Nigeria Police Force and the Interpol Unit for their successful and efficient operation. The Ivorian agency also conveyed its hope for strengthened collaboration between the two entities in the ongoing fight against trans-border crimes.

