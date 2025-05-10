NAPTIP rescues toddler trafficked for N100,000

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued a two-year-old girl who was trafficked from Abuja to Aba and sold for ₦100,000.

In a statement released on Friday, the agency confirmed that the toddler, renamed Chiamaka Favor (alias), was rescued by NAPTIP’s Abia State Command on May 8, 2025, following a coordinated operation with the Department of State Services (DSS).

The suspect behind the trafficking was arrested by the DSS in Abia and later handed over to NAPTIP for further investigation. According to the agency, the suspect is believed to be working with three trafficking syndicates operating out of Abuja.

“The suspected trafficker… is alleged to have worked with three trafficking syndicates from Abuja and sold the child to a buyer for ₦100,000,” the statement read. “Investigations are ongoing.”

NAPTIP assured the public that efforts are being intensified to dismantle the trafficking networks involved and bring all accomplices to justice. The rescued child is currently receiving care and support under the agency’s protection services.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE