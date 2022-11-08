NIAS empowers animal scientists with skills in small ruminants value chain

The Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS), has empowered graduate animal scientists with skills in small ruminant value chain.

Speaking during the training held at Plant Quarantine Office Hall, National Cereal Research Institute, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital recently, second Vice-President, NIAS, Professor Kingsley Adesehinwa, said the event represents a continuation of the Institutes series of empowerment programmes for the youth with recent instances including empowerment in the poultry, swine, and micro livestock value chains in different parts of the country.

He further noted that: “I am particularly intrigued that screening for this empowerment programme was painstakingly conducted to ensure that only young graduates who are duly registered with the Institute as Graduate Animal Scientists, emerged as beneficiaries.

“Since its inception in 2007 by Act No. 26 of 2007 (as Amended 2015), the Institute has proved its mettle in the fight to engender national self-sufficiency in the production of safe animal protein through appropriate regulations, which are also potent in curbing quackery in the livestock industry, and promoting trade competitiveness.

“The engagement of Graduate Animal Scientists who form a large chunk of membership of the Institute is key to driving all the regulations.”

While congratulating participants at the training on their selection as beneficiaries, he enjoined them to take maximum advantage of all the components, from the refresher training course on goat production, to conscientious utilisation of the starter packs that was given to them as a launch pad for a sustainable goat production enterprise.

The starter packs include breeding stock of West African Dwarf goats that have been vaccinated against PPR; feeds, salt licks, ear tags, and some medicaments.