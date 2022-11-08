Alumni donate solar inverter system to UI’s Faculties of Agriculture, RNR

As part of efforts aimed at steming the challenges of epileptic power supply, former students of the Faculties of Agriculture and Renewable Resources, University of Ibadan, Class of 1989 have donated solar inverter system for use in the Faculties library and Board Room.

Speaking on behalf of other alumnus during the presentation of the item on the school premises recently, President of the class, Professor Kingsley Adesehinwa, expressed delight over the realisation of the dream on the project.

He said:”I am delighted beyond words that this planned project eventually came to fruition. The resolve of the Class of ‘89 to always give back to our alma mater is highly commendable, given the zest with which members have always contributed to projects.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The library and the board room owned by the two Faculties of Agriculture, and Renewable Natural Resources, require uninterrupted supply of power if they must truly serve their purpose. Provision of the solar inverter is therefore, the least we could do.

“I am sure with the continued support of all members of the Class of ‘89, more of projects that will solve specific problems such as the one being commissioned will be embarked upon.”

Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale, commended the alumni for the donation of the solar inverter system of which he noted would in no small measure boost the functionality of the two faculties.

He however, called on other alumnus of the university to emulate the gesture so that the University will continue to thrive and maintain high ranking.