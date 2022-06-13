NGX to use blockchain in settling transactions

Capital Market
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba | Lagos
NGX Telcos stocks pushed market , Airtel Africa pushes market's worth, NGX

NIGERIAN Exchange Ltd intends to launch a blockchain-enabled exchange platform next year in order to expand trade and attract new investors.

Temi Popoola, the Chief Executive of Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX), stated in an interview with Bloomberg that the exchange is looking to use blockchain technology to settle capital market transactions.

“That is the kind of technology that a lot of young and future Nigerians utilize, and that is what we want to see.”

According to Popoola, the Nigerian bourse would partner with a technology business and obtain regulatory clearance before launching in 2023.

Popoola believed that digitizing transactions will help attract young buyers looking for a variety of products as well as quick and easy access to the market.

Recall that last year, MTN Group Ltd’s Nigeria unit released the bourse’s first complete electronic share offering, which was 1.2 times oversubscribed, with 85 per cent of the investors being under 40 years old.

You might also like
Capital Market

FMDQ Group restates commitment to the environment on WED

Capital Market

Abbey Mortgage Bank grows profit before tax by 116% in 2021

Capital Market

UAC concludes issuance of N18.7bn maiden CP

Capital Market

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers rolls out targeted offerings

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More