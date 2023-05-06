Residents of Unguwan Sarakuna, Rafin Makaranta and Magaji quarters in Bauchi metropolis on Saturday, enjoyed a free medical outreach conducted by the Armoured Corps of the Nigerian Army, Bauchi.

Speaking during the flagging off ceremony of the one-day outreach, Commander, Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, Bauchi, Maj:-Gen. Mohammed Ahmed said that the Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Lieut Gen Farouk Yahaya directed the Corps to conduct the medical exercise.

According to him, the exercise was imperative to mark the beginning of a week-long Nigerian Army Combat Training Week (CAT WEEK 2023) hosted by the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, Bauchi which would commence on Sunday, May 7 to Thursday 11 May 2023.

The Commander, who explained that the outreach was opened to as many people as possible from the areas, added that some of the ailments to be looked into included; high blood pressure, heart problems, and diabetes.

According to him, others included; maternal and child services, malaria and typhoid, screening for hepatitis, free dental services, and distribution of free eyeglasses for those in need of it, among others.

Mohammed Ahmed said, “As you know, the Nigerian Army has been putting emphasis on civil-military cooperation and so many things have been done and this is part of it.”

The NAAC Commander added that “The idea is that we want to improve the health of the civilian communities around us and this health programme is not only limited to today, our medical facilities are open to our immediate neighbours and they have been coming and we have been treating them.”

He stressed that “Security is all-encompassing. It’s not a single-person business. The communities are a very important aspect of security. We get intelligence and information from them because most of the people that commit crimes live within the communities.”

“So, if the communities keep cooperating with us, giving information to us, this is how we’ll protect them and protect ourselves,” he said.

Also speaking, the Bauchi state Commissioner for Health, Sabiu Abdu Gwallabe lauded the Military personnel for extending their hands not only in the provision of security but also in the provision of healthcare services across the country.

Represented by the Assistant Director of Medical Services, Awwal Suleiman, the Commissioner promised that the state government is ready to partner with the military to address all the state’s health indices and the country as a whole.





Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Malam Hassan Mohammed, Ward Head of Unguwan Sarakuna lauded the Nigerian Army for the kind gesture and for bringing the outreach to the communities.

