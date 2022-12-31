CAN mourns Pope Benedict XVI

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed sadness over the demise of Emeritus Catholic Pontiff, Pope Benedict XVI, whom it described as a great theologian.

CAN in a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh said the late Pope’s life epitomised the balance of faith, reason and works in ways that positively influenced both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout the world.

Pope Benedict XVI became the leader of the Catholic church in 2005, and resigned in 2015 due to ill health, he died on 31st of December 2022.

“He had devoted his soul and intelligence to God for a more fraternal world, and had died in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, a house dedicated to prayer and self-sacrifice within the walls of the Vatican Gardens.

“CAN pays tribute to Pope Benedict XVI who spent his days at the service of the Church, speaking to the hearts and minds of men with the spiritual, cultural and intellectual depth he possessed.

“It will be difficult to fill the shoes of untiring efforts to find a common path in promoting peace and goodwill throughout the world which Pope Benedict XVI left behind, but the Christian Association of Nigeria prays that God Almighty will continue to raise theologians like the late Pontiff who are committed to the defence of Christian faith.

“CAN extends its condolences to his relatives, the Vatican, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria and the faithful in Nigeria and the rest of the world over this great loss”, the statement added.