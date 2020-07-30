NGO visits orphans, widows with PPE, COVID-19 messages

Moved by increasing community transmission of COVID-19, a non-governmental organization, Dignified Youth Development Initiatives International, has donated face masks, hand sanitizers and washing liquids to widows in Abija winni village in Akinyele Local Government of Oyo State to ensure their safety from the pandemic is not compromised.

Professor Bolanle Adeniyi, convener of Dignified Youth Development Initiatives International, stated that the group embarked on the intervention following complaints that the community had been cut off from COVID-19 preventive measures and its palliatives.

She stated that these underserved and underprivileged villagers could easily catch the virus when they travel outside their village since they don’t know how best to protect themselves or have the means of doing so.

“The situation in the village is pathetic, with many living in slums, with the aged, malnourished and the widow and orphans left uncared for, making them more vulnerable to the infection.”

“So, we are going to train them on COVID-19 preventive measures and give them our branded face masks, sanitizer, liquid soap and wash hand basins to be stationed with the village head, as well as food items,” she said.

Earlier, the NGO in the first phase of its school outreach also donated its customized face masks and hand sanitizers to 20 public primary and secondary schools in Ibadan as some of these schools reopen for academic activities.

Professor Adeniyi declared that the donation was in response to calls from many school counsellors and principals to give their pupils, many who are orphans, vulnerable and underprivileged, appropriate personal preventive equipment such as face masks and hand sanitizers.

She declared that although students are encouraged to maintain appropriate social distancing and wash their hands regularly, they still need to have face masks and hand sanitizers in places where maintaining social distancing is difficult, like when in a public transportation.

She said, “On the road, you will see many with inappropriate cloth facemasks. These students are at risk of contracting COVID-19; and if a student is infected, the entire family can be infected. Due to this, we will continue to have increased transmission of COVID-19 in the community.

“So, we just decided to fill the gap. Our goal is to get to 100 schools with face masks and hand sanitizers, but presently we will be going to 20 public primary and secondary schools.”