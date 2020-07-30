NGO visits orphans, widows with PPE, COVID-19 messages

Health News
By Tribune Online
Ekiti arrests 100 motorists, masks COVID-19, face mask, Benue, orphans, widows

Moved by increasing community transmission of COVID-19, a non-governmental organization, Dignified Youth Development Initiatives International, has donated face masks, hand sanitizers and washing liquids to widows in Abija winni village in Akinyele Local Government of Oyo State to ensure their safety from the pandemic is not compromised.

Professor Bolanle Adeniyi, convener of Dignified Youth Development Initiatives International, stated that the group embarked on the intervention following complaints that the community had been cut off from COVID-19 preventive measures and its palliatives.

She stated that these underserved and underprivileged villagers could easily catch the virus when they travel outside their village since they don’t know how best to protect themselves or have the means of doing so.

“The situation in the village is pathetic, with many living in slums, with the aged, malnourished and the widow and orphans left uncared for, making them more vulnerable to the infection.”

“So, we are going to train them on COVID-19 preventive measures and give them our branded face masks, sanitizer, liquid soap and wash hand basins to be stationed with the village head, as well as food items,” she said.

Earlier, the NGO in the first phase of its school outreach also donated its customized face masks and hand sanitizers to 20 public primary and secondary schools in Ibadan as some of these schools reopen for academic activities.

Professor Adeniyi declared that the donation was in response to calls from many school counsellors and principals to give their pupils, many who are orphans, vulnerable and underprivileged, appropriate personal preventive equipment such as face masks and hand sanitizers.

She declared that although students are encouraged to maintain appropriate social distancing and wash their hands regularly, they still need to have face masks and hand sanitizers in places where maintaining social distancing is difficult, like when in a public transportation.

She said, “On the road, you will see many with inappropriate cloth facemasks. These students are at risk of contracting COVID-19; and if a student is infected, the entire family can be infected. Due to this, we will continue to have increased transmission of COVID-19 in the community.

“So, we just decided to fill  the gap. Our goal is to get to 100 schools with face masks and hand sanitizers, but presently we will be going to 20 public primary and secondary schools.”

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday raised the alarm over lethal clauses in Article 8(1) of the commercial loan agreement signed between Nigeria and Export-Import Bank of China, which allegedly waives “the sovereignty of  Nigeria”  in the $400 million loans for the Nigeria National Information and… Read Full Story
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has again warned against the casual use of hydroxychloroquine as the cure for COVID-19. In a series of tweets on its official handle, @NCDCgov, the centre maintained that the use of hydroxychloroquine in Nigeria was limited to clinical trials… Read Full Story
JUSTICE Suleman Belgore of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday issued a warrant of immediate arrest against the immediate past clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Omolori. The judge issued the warrant of arrest following an ex parte application filed by the EFCC… Read Full Story
The Federal Government has declared Thursday 30 and Friday 31 July, as public holidays to mark 2020 year’s Eid-el-Kabir. The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, through a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior… Read Full Story
The Ondo State governor and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has named Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa as his running … Read Full Story

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Health News

Pharmacy alumni support students’ training with a vehicle

Health News

Expert lists dangers in babies sleeping on stomach

Health News

Deaths from hepatitis increasing, get tested, Oyo tells Nigerians

Health News

Oyo develops blueprint on health

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More