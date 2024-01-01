Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has donated delivery kits and baby items to a mother of twins at Ayaura Comprehensive Health Centre in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory as part of activities to celebrate Baby of the Year.

The minister donated a token of an undisclosed amount of cash and other assorted items to other nursing mothers in the hospital.

During the presentation of the items to the beneficiaries, the minister described the successful deliveries recorded in various primary healthcare centers as a bundle of joy. She prayed that joy would continue to radiate in the Federal Capital Territory in 2024 and beyond.

Mahmoud urged mothers to focus on exclusive breastfeeding and the early training of their children, emphasizing that children are a gift from God. She also called on mothers to accept all vaccines given during government-approved immunization campaigns and reminded them of the need to ensure that their babies complete routine immunizations before the age of two.

“Remember to take care of yourselves and attend postnatal clinics, and continue to take your routine medicines. Also, engage in exclusive breastfeeding. On my part, I will continue to identify with you and share in your joy.

Since I assumed office in 2023, I have continued to implement and support initiatives that would improve the health of mothers and children, particularly towards reducing maternal and child deaths from preventable causes. I will also encourage you to contribute to the growth of the family and community at large. All babies born today are welcome, and I pray to God to continue to grant mothers and babies good health, while the fathers continue to have the means to support their families,” Mahmoud stated.

Earlier, the Ona of Abaji and Chairman FCT Traditional Council of Chiefs, HRM, Adamu Baba Yunusa, appreciated the minister and her team for the visit. He commended the efforts of this administration in ensuring peace in the various area councils.

While praising the initiative of the Baby of the Year, the monarch called for the institutionalization of a scholarship scheme for the first baby of the year. According to him, “the annual program of the Baby of the Year is commendable; however, the celebration and recognition should go beyond that. There is a need for an educational foundation that will assist in granting educational scholarships to every first child of the year in the Federal Capital Territory.”

He pledged his support for the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

One of the benefiting parents, Mr and Mrs. Haruna Musa, who delivered a set of twins at 12:04 am today at Ayaura Comprehensive Health Centre, thanked the minister for the kind gesture. They added that the items and cash donation would assist mothers at this early stage of delivery.

The high point of the event was the visit to the palace of the Ona of Abaji by the minister and her team.

