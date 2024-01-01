Pope Francis lamented that the year 2023 was marred by violence, death, destruction, and displacement, calling on those involved in armed conflicts worldwide to “listen to the voice of their conscience.” The Pope made this call after the Angelus prayer on Sunday.

His Holiness specifically called for prayers for countries that have recently experienced conflicts and criminal acts, such as Nigeria, Liberia, Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, and Sudan.

The Pope expressed sorrow over the fact that the celebration of Christmas in Plateau State, Nigeria, was overshadowed by the loss of lives. He prayed for God to deliver Nigeria from what he considered horrifying events.

It is worth noting that over 140 people were killed, and many others were injured in an attack on Plateau State on Christmas Eve. Pope Francis remarked, “Sadly, the celebration of Christmas in Nigeria was marked by serious violence in Plateau state, with many victims. I pray for them and their families: May God deliver Nigeria from these horrors.”

The Pope also urged people to be unwavering in their prayers for countries suffering from wars, including “the tormented Ukrainian people, the Palestinian and Israeli people, the Sudanese people, and many others.”

His Holiness extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent fuel truck explosion in Liberia, where 52 people died when a fuel tanker crashed and exploded near the capital, Monrovia.

