Fans of Nollywood actress, Toyin Oladiran also known as Abeni Agbon have come together to raise a donation of N4.1 million for the veteran star.

The emotional moment unfolded as skit maker Kamostate took the initiative to spearhead the fundraising effort, igniting a wave of generosity from supporters eager to uplift the actress.

The journey began some weeks ago when Kamostate, visited the actress and rallied her fans to contribute towards bringing joy back into her life.

Despite initial hesitations, Agbon was moved as she received the overwhelming support from her dedicated fan base.

Tears welled in Agbon’s eyes as she received the alert confirming the generous donation, a gesture she described as unprecedented and profoundly touching.

Expressing her gratitude, Agbon extended heartfelt thanks to her fans and Kamostate for reshaping the narrative of her life and providing renewed hope for the future.

Teary Abeni said “I don’t know how to thank Nigerians and my fans within and beyond Nigeria for this show of love. I am simply overwhelmed by this act of kindness because I don’t know what I have done to deserve this huge love and affection from people who know me but I don’t know.”

With the weight of financial burdens lifted, Agbon said she looked forward to a brighter tomorrow, confident that the generous donation will serve as a catalyst for positive change in her life.