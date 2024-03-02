Kindly let me know how long it takes for the symptoms of COVID-19 to appear in someone who was exposed to a COVID-19 patient.

Tijani (by SMS)

The incubation period for COVID-19, which is the time between exposure to the virus and the development of symptoms, has shortened over time. The average incubation period for the Omicron variant is about 3.4 days.

However, the incubation period can vary from person to person and may range from 2 to 14 days.

The incubation period has been shorter for more recent variants compared to the original strain, which had an average incubation period of 6.65 days. It is important to note that people can still transmit the virus during the incubation period, even if they do not have symptoms.