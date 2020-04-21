Gbajabiamila mourns ex-AGF, Richard Akinjide

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has described the demise of a former Attorney General of the Federation and former Minister for Justice, Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN) as a painful loss.

Gbajabiamila said Chief Akinjide lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation, especially by the upcoming generation of lawyers in the country.

In a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker recalled the contributions of the legal luminary to the law profession in Nigeria.

The Speaker said his thoughts and prayers at this time were with the family of the late legal icon, the people and Government of Oyo State, and members of the Nigerian judiciary.

He said it was to the credit of the late Chief Akinjide as Attorney General that Nigeria temporarily reversed the execution of armed robbers as well as abolished a Decree banning those on exile from returning to the country.

“Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN) was an embodiment of diligence and dedication to nationhood.

“He did not only live an exemplary life, but he also ensured that he used his knowledge and experience for the betterment of Nigeria.

“I recall the laudable ideas he brought during his tenure as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice. That he became one of the reference points in the Nigerian legal profession was not a fluke, but by dint of hard work.

“I pray the God Almighty gives his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and grants him a good resting place,” the Speaker said.

Chief Akinjide will be remembered, among other things, for his interpretation of the constitutional provision of one of the grounds for a President being elected on the first ballot – scoring 25% of votes cast in two-thirds of the states of the Federation.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE