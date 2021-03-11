Anambra Speaker empowers Police with two operational vehicles to curb crime

Anambra State House of Assembly Speaker, Right Honourable Uche Okafor, has donated two operational vehicles to the state police command to curb criminalities across communities.

The Speaker made the donation when he visited the police headquarters at Amawbia, on Wednesday.

Tribune Online gathered that the operational vehicles were received by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Kuryas.

In his remark, Honorable Okafor explained that the gesture was to show appreciation to Anambra State Police Command for its role in protecting lives and property as well as complement the efforts of Governor Willie Obiano in security.

He noted that the vehicles would help the Ayamelum local government area Division and an outpost at Ifite-Ogwari to police the areas effectively to ensure that Anambra State remains the most peaceful state across the federation.

He also said that the gesture would cushion the effects of the losses incurred by the police during the EndSars protest, even as he called on well to do individuals in the state to emulate him by donating more operational vehicles to the police for optimum performance.

On his part, Mr Kuryas commended the speaker for his benevolence, adding that the vehicles would greatly assist the police to achieve a better result in the fight against crime.

Assessing the patrol vehicles shortly after taking delivery, Mr Kuryas revealed that the vehicles are upgraded police sienna minibus with improved equipment that will aid security men to carry out their duties effectively and commended the donor for taking into consideration the damages the command encountered during the END SARS saga and appealed to well-meaning individuals to borrow a leaf from such a noble gesture in assisting the command to combat crime.

The Chairman of Anambra State Vigilant group, CP. Ikechukwu Ayodele Aduba (rtd), while lauding the speaker for donating the operational vehicles to the state Police Command, appealled to the Command to use the vehicles to patrol the grassroots more effectively to ensure a peaceful cordiality as well as ensure a sustainable security network in the state.

Contributing, the Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Vigilante, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka while encouraging Ndi Anambra to imbibe the culture of supporting the state government through investing in the already established initiative of Governor Obiano for sustainability said that such move will continue to motivate the security agencies in the state.

