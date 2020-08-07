NEMA alerts 28 states on flooding

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has alerted that no fewer than 102 local government areas in 28 states of the country might experience flooding due to the impending heavy rainfall.

This was disclosed by the Director, Operations of NEMA in charge of Ekiti, Ondo and Osun states, Mr Olusegun Afolayan, during a sensitisation programme in Akure, Ondo state capital.

Afolayan who said the warning against the flooding became necessary based on the warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMeT) on the weather forecast.

He warned the residents against blocking the waterways urging them to allow free flow of water to guide against flooding.

According to him, he said NEMA in collaboration with the Ondo State Management Emergency Agency (SEMA), has put in place a programme as part of the agency’s proactiveness in responding to warning alerts by different agencies dealing with weather.

He said that the states under his jurisdiction were also part of the 28 states and the 102 local governments that were prone to flooding.

“Flooding is not always caused by heavy downpour alone, but when dams were opened too, it always leads to flooding.

“There is a prediction from NiMeT in February, and Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) in May, informing us of impending heavy rainfall due to climate change and the ozone layer that will lead to flooding.

“Abot 28 states and 102 local governments have been earmarked for this possible flooding,” he said.

