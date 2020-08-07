COVID-19: Kogi records first case at Ajaokuta Medical Centre

THE management of Ajaokuta Iron and Steel Company has reported one case of COVID-19 patient as management shut down Ajaokuta Hospital for routine fumigation exercise.

A statement issued and paste on the hospital’s notice board on Friday by the management of the hospital and signed by the Deputy General Manager, A&HM, Salisu D.Y stated that the hospital will be shut down as from 12 noon on Friday.

The statement issued reads:

“You may be aware that a case of Covid-19 had been confirmed at the Ajaokuta steel Company limited medical centre. The victim had since been moved to the Kogi state specialist hospital, Lokoja under the watch of the relevant agency.

We had commenced contact tracing for Covid-19 test being conducted by a team of health professionals from Kogi state ministry of health, Lokoja.

In line with National Centre for Disease Control NCDC protocol and guidelines, all contacts have been directed to proceed on on self-isolation for 14 days and the entire hospital to be decontaminated to prevent infection and community spread.

Meanwhile, the management of the Ajaokuta steel company has closed down its medical Center for what it termed routine fumigation exercise.

In the statement by Saliu, D. Yahaya, Deputy General Manager, (DGM) A&HMin said in view of the development, the facility would be shut down from Friday 1st August 2020 to Sunday 15th August 2020.

While calling on the people to, bear with the situation, he said normal services would resume on Monday the 17th August 2020.

The measure may not be unconnected with the earlier information, that a COVID-19 case was suspected in the facility

However, the management of the company has since dispelled the rumour, saying that the intention to close down the facility was to carry out routine fumigation of the premises.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Social Investment Fund: Reps Summon Adeosun, Ahmed, Farouq, Others Over N1.7trn Allocation

FORMER Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the incumbent Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over N1.7 trillion appropriated for the implementation of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2016 to September 2019. Also expected to appear is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; incumbent and former permanent secretaries, desk officers involved in the implementation of the programmes in both ministries as well as the National Social Investment Office…Kogi records first case

PTF Extends Phase Two Eased Lockdown By Four Weeks

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the current phase two eased lockdown by another four weeks. The phase started on June 1, 2020. The extension followed the approval of recommendations made by the PTF to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this at Thursday’s press briefing in Abuja. saying that there are however some amendments to the phase…Kogi records first case

SEE THE APPOINTMENT LETTER: Bauchi Governor Gets SA On Unmarried Women Affairs

In a resolve to monitor and regulate the activities of single ladies in the state, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant (SA) on Unmarried Women Affairs. The appointment of the SA was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba copies of which was made available to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday…Kogi records first case