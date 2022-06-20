NEDC trains 580 youths on ICT skills in Bauchi

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has successfully graduated 580 beneficiaries from its ICT Training Program in Bauchi state for Batches A, B, and C.

This disclosure was made on Monday by the MD /CEO of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali during the graduation ceremony of the beneficiaries held at the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP), Bauchi.

He said: “In line with the NEDC’s strategic plan to improve access to Information Technology in the North East, the Commission went ahead to establish ICT resource training centres in each of the 6 states of the North East, hosted in tertiary institutions in the states.

According to him, “The overall objective is to improve access to ICT resources within the region and equip the teeming youths including those out-of-school across the region with the necessary vocational and educational skills, and tools that can make them self-reliant.”

Mohammed Alkali added that “It is a highly intensive hands-on programme that takes the selected participants through specialized training in Graphic Design and Smart Phone Repairs, including basic entrepreneurship development, computer appreciation and bookkeeping for small businesses,”

In the same vein, the NEDC in partnership with some media outfits commenced an enlightenment programme on the promotion of peace, inter-religion dialogue and radicalisation for peaceful coexistence among the residents of the region.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Alkali Goni, said that the Commission is reaching out to sensitize the public –particularly youths on the dangers of extremism and radicalisation.

Mohammed Alkali said that efforts are being made to prevent “the most at-risk individuals from being radicalized and appeal to their conscience.”





He said that the programmes would emphasise on moderation and peaceful co-existence in society.

According to him, the Commission is increasing awareness of religious extremism and ways to recognise signs of extremism and skills to adequately identify its ills.

He also said that NEDC is working to increase knowledge of and respect for peace and peaceful coexistence in the community. “To engage selected youth towards de-radicalisation to encourage radicalised individuals to disengage and provide psychosocial support for better livelihood,” he said.

The Commission also said that 20,000 cartons of assorted drugs and medical consumables have been given to Bauchi Government to prevent the outbreak of Cholera in the state.

While presenting the items to the Government on Monday, Mohammed Alkali stressed that there is also a need to focus more on long-term prevention measures such as ensuring clean water and hygiene measures for communities to prevent widespread future outbreaks.

According to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency in 2021, over 2,000 cases were recorded while over 60 persons lost their lives.

