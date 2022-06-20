APGA guber candidate seeks church’s support to win in Ebonyi

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate and former Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government, Professor Benard Odoh, has called on Christian faithful to support and vote for him in the 2023 general elections.

According to Odoh, his emergence will revive all sectors that are not working in order to return joy back to the state.

Odoh stated this while receiving outstanding leadership award by the Anglican Church in the state.

He then urged all Igbos to secure their various states in the South East first as to gain relevance again in national politics.

“Even though it is not yet time for political campaigns, but since the Bishop has mentioned it that I am contesting for governor, I therefore seek your support so we can make Ebonyi a better place for all of us to live in,” he said.

“With your support and by the grace of God, we will make this state to have joy again and all the sectors that are not working will work again.

“We know that Igbos have no place in the two dominant parties in today’s Nigeria again because we have nobody running for president or vice president in any of the two parties.





“So, it’s time for our people to think about how to secure their various states in the South East first before we begin to gain relevance again in national politics. That’s why we have to work hard to liberate ourselves and make a profound statement on our identity as a people,” the former SSG further remarked.