US strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island in ‘defensive’ operation

The United States military has carried out limited strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, with American officials describing the operation as defensive and aimed at protecting US assets in the region.

According to CNN, three US officials confirmed that the strikes took place on Monday, November 2, following an Iranian attack on a US aircraft.

One official said the operation was a response to Iran using surface-to-air missiles against American assets.

“This was a defensive measure for Iranians using surface to air missiles against US assets,” another US official told CNN.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the operation, said the strikes were part of a series of smaller, undisclosed American attacks on Iranian targets in recent weeks.

The operation does not appear to signal a return to major combat operations, although it highlights the continued military tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Qeshm Island, located near the Strait of Hormuz, holds strategic importance because of its position along one of the world’s most important shipping routes.

The latest strikes come as US President Donald Trump continues to express optimism about a possible diplomatic agreement with Iran, despite maintaining the possibility of further military action.

Trump said on Monday that an agreement with Tehran “could happen”, while Vice President JD Vance also indicated that progress had been made towards ending the conflict.

However, the latest American operation underscores the fragile security situation in the region, with tensions remaining high despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.