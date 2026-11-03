NASS confirms passage of State Police bill in 28 states

…commences process for transmission of bill to President Tinubu for assent

The Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana, on Tuesday confirmed receipt of reports indicating that 28 State Houses of Assembly had approved the State Police Bill.

Ogunlana, who disclosed this in a statement made available to Parliamentary Correspondents in Abuja, said the Bill had surpassed the constitutionally prescribed threshold of at least two-thirds of the 36 State Houses of Assembly, equivalent to 24 states, as required under Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He said: “The Office of the Clerk to the National Assembly wishes to inform the general public that it has received reports from 28 State Houses of Assembly indicating their approval of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, seeking to provide for the establishment of State Police Services and related matters.

“The Bill was transmitted by the Clerk to the National Assembly to the 36 State Houses of Assembly on 16 September 2026 for their consideration and approval, with a request that their decisions be communicated to the National Assembly within 30 days.

“The stipulated period elapsed on 15 October 2026, but my Office shall continue accept reports from the State Houses of Assembly until the bill is transmitted for assent.

“Following the receipt and verification of the reports, the Office confirms that 28 State Houses of Assembly have approved the Bill. This represents more than the constitutionally prescribed threshold of not less than two-thirds of the 36 State Houses of Assembly, equivalent to 24 States, as required under Section 9 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

“The Office has also undertaken the necessary administrative verification of the reports and accompanying Votes and Proceedings to establish their authenticity and ensure that the records accurately reflect the decisions taken by the respective State Houses of Assembly.

“It is pertinent to clarify that Section 9 of the Constitution does not expressly prescribe a Third Reading for a Constitution Alteration Bill, unlike the procedure applicable to ordinary Bills.

“In view of the approvals secured from the required number of State Houses of Assembly, the necessary administrative processes are being undertaken to facilitate the transmission of the Bill to His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for assent, in accordance with the Acts Authentication Act, CAP A2, (LFN) 2004.

“The National Assembly appreciates the cooperation and timely response of the State Houses of Assembly in the consideration of this important constitutional amendment, which represents a significant step in the ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and deepen the country’s federal system.

“The Office will continue to provide accurate and timely information on developments relating to the constitutional amendment process,” Ogunlana pledged.