Judiciary is the last hope of common man—Bauchi gov

… pledges support as Bauchi marks new legal year

The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has described the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, saying his administration has made deliberate interventions to improve the fortunes of the state’s judiciary.

The governor stated this on Tuesday at the ceremony marking the commencement of the 2026/2027 Legal Year, held at the Bauchi State High Court Complex, Yandoka Road, Bauchi.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to the speedy dispensation of justice and improved welfare for judicial officers.

Bala Mohammed called on judges and other members of the Bench to sustain the tempo through timely delivery of justice, stressing that justice delayed is justice denied.

He assured that his government would continue to prioritise the welfare of judges in both higher and lower courts.

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Earlier in her address, the Chief Judge of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, disclosed that the judiciary generated over N66 million in revenue during the year under review, which was remitted to the state government.

Rabi Talatu Umar noted that the judiciary had enjoyed a cordial working relationship with other arms of government and relevant institutions.

She commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his support and interventions aimed at promoting the speedy administration of justice for sustainable growth and development.

In his remarks, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Hassan El-Yaqub, SAN, commended the administration for its interventions in the justice sector, including the recent recruitment of 10 additional State Counsels to address manpower gaps in the ministry.

On his part, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Bauchi Branch, Barrister Rabiu Garba, called for improved welfare for judges and judiciary staff to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Bench and Bar and other dignitaries, who reviewed the successes, challenges and prospects of justice administration in the state.